Philadelphia Cycling Classic is back after 10-year hiatus

After a nearly 10-year hiatus, the Philadelphia Cycling Classic is back.

What we know:

The 14.4 mile course features cyclists from across the globe to compete through the streets of Philadelphia in August 2026.

"The Philadelphia Cycling Classic will once again bring together elite athletes, passionate fans, and local families for a weekend of excitement and unity," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Since the last race in 2016, the city and cycling officials have had to cancel due to struggles finding a sponsor for the major event.

Thanks to former Mayor Michael Nutter and other racing officials, they partnered with AmeriGas.

"The Philadelphia Cycling Classic embodies everything that we stand for, excellence, community, discipline, hard work, relentless desire to win," said Michael Sharp the President of AmeriGas.

The course takes these professional cyclists on a journey through the streets of Philadelphia, including Manayunk, where the cyclists will face the steep Wall.

The announcement of the comeback has many buzzing in Manayunk.

"I think we are a world-class city, to be able to bring world class bike racing back to it is so exciting," said Brady Gibney, the Owner of Cadence Cycling.

Mayor Parker says the goal is not just to have the race for 2026 but for years to come.