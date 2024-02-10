Philadelphia Dating Challenge: Singles in Philly region seek true love amid challenges of dating

Nearly half of Americans believe dating is harder now than it was a decade ago, according to the Pew Research Institute.

While dating has become more digital, we decided to dive into in-person events around the community that are fostering opportunities for singles looking for love.

SPEED DATING

The special starts out at a speed dating event at Cavanaughs Rittenhouse hosted by Marcy R. of Pre-Dating Speed Dating Philadelphia.

"I think you can pretty much tell in six minutes or less if you have that vibe, instead of spending days, weeks or months on the computer or on an app just to find out when you meet in-person that that's really not the right person for you," said Marcy R.

We met some of the singles who are jumping into speed dating in hopes of making a real connection.

"I've lived here for a little over eight years and I have not had a relationship here. I have not had any dates even, I mean I found it to be nonexistent," said Noemi Perez-Lara.

"I think communication is definitely key, so as long as there’s open communication, sky is the limit," said Jason Bailey.

PITCH YOUR FRIENDS

Our next story takes us to Punch Buggy Brewing in Olde Kensington where Philly Friend Pitch creators Jessica Schipke and Ariana Brogan hold monthly "Pitch-a-Friend" events at the brewery.

During the event, about 10 people will take turns introducing their single friend in a PowerPoint presentation, often listing their bio, hobbies and what makes them a catch.

"Everyone just kills it every time when they're up there," said Brogan. "It just takes some of the pressure off. It's a little bit more casual, but at the same time it's very just relaxed, and people know [others] are there for the same reasons."

"Hearing the perspective of a friend about a single person becomes a very strong testament. On the dating apps, you, the person, creates their own profile. They put up their own version of themselves," said Schipke. "If you don’t meet anybody you definitely will still have a fun night and it's just like a celebration of that person."

NEW DATING VISION

We also go to the suburbs of Philadelphia where Rosanna Curci of BeVisionary is hosting a variety of events for singles in the community.

"I think a lot of us have given up on love, we've given up on dating, and I hate that. I hate that hopelessness feeling, and I know many others are feeling it as well," said Curci. "So, what I'm really hoping is that BeVisionary and these events are helping people to let down their guards and allow people to see who they truly are and be willing to connect with others and potentially restore their faith in love and relationships again."

Over the last year, BeVisionary has brought together singles in the community through an axe throwing event, a Philadelphia Eagles bar tailgate and even laser tag.

"You don't want to do things just solo. Life is meant to be shared. All your best moments are shared experiences. That's what I'm looking for. I'm looking for my next person I could spend the rest of my life with, share my experiences," said Gregg Richman who has attended a few of Curci’s events.

WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM YOUR FRIENDS

Finally, we introduce you to a couple who is glowing with love, Nicole Kerr and Fran Smythe.

The couple came together after connecting on the Facebook group Date Him: Philly. Dara Rahill is the creator of the group and said women are encouraged to recommend great men for each other to date.

"It's just amazing that other people were really interested in the concept and embraced it. People post their friends, their brothers, their uncles, even their dads and stepdads," said Rahill. "I wanted women to see that there are great guys out there because, especially my friends, people I know, they're like where all the good men in Philly, and from all my time spent as a matchmaker, I know plenty of them. I have deep conversations with them."

It was Fran’s sister-in-law Julie Smythe who posted him on the Facebook group with several photos. Soon after, it blew up with women interested in meeting Fran.

"My notifications were crazy, and a lot of people were commenting, like not just commenting, messaging me novels," said Julie.

Fran said, "Judging the book by its cover for some. I don't know these girls. Some of them are like, selling themselves to me pretty much, but Nicole wasn't one of them. She just liked the post, and I was judging that book by its cover. I saw it and I was like this girl is beautiful. I need to find out more."

Nicole and Fran are the first engagement to come out of the Date Him: Philly group since it launched a year ago. The couple is now planning a 2025 wedding.

"Without Date Him: Philly, without Julie posting him and me being involved in the group as well. There just was no chance that we would have ever met," said Nicole.