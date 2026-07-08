Police searching for missing 1-year-old girl in Philadelphia

The Brief Police in Philadelphia are searching for 1-year-old Royalty Cruz. Royalty was last seen by her mother on the 5200 block of Oakland Street on Monday. The child's father claims the Royalty is in Phildelphia but has not given an address or name of who the child is with.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a 1-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday.

What we know:

Royalty Cruz was last seen by her mother on the 5200 block of Oakland Street in Frankford on Monday.

Investigators say Royalty had been with her father who is not currently in Pennsylvania.

"[The father] states the child is in Philadelphia but has not given an address or name of who the child is with," police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Royalty Cruz is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.