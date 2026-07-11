Philly embraces All-Star Week with opening of MLB Village, Phanatic-themed apartment and more

Baseball fever has officially taken over Philadelphia.

Fans packed the Pennsylvania Convention Center on opening day of MLB All-Star Village, where thousands of visitors explored interactive exhibits, played baseball-themed games, met Phillies legends and celebrated their love for America’s pastime.

Among the biggest attractions was former Phillies star John Kruk, who greeted fans eager for photos and autographs.

For one Bucks County couple, the All-Star festivities are more than just a vacation—they’re the perfect honeymoon.

Nicole and Wes Sheffer planned their newlywed getaway around MLB All-Star Week, saying there was no better place to celebrate after tying the knot.

"We met at the stadium," Nicole Sheffer said. "He proposed at the stadium and we’re season ticket holders, so of course this is where we want to be."

"It’s a dream come true," Wes Sheffer added. "Lifelong baseball. There’s no other place I’d rather be, and we wanted to do it the most Philly way possible."

The Sheffers even created a custom sign to collect autographs and landed one from Phillies Hall of Famer Steve Carlton.

"Of course it’s romantic," Nicole said with a smile.

Just a few blocks away from All-Star Village, another unforgettable baseball experience is turning heads.

At the SoSuite at The Ovation in Center City, one lucky fan is living inside a Philadelphia Phillies Phanatic dream.

The apartment has been transformed from floor to ceiling with the iconic green mascot—from Phanatic-themed furniture and carpeting to custom bedroom headboards and even bathroom décor.

The unique stay was created by Booking.com as part of an All-Star Week promotion.

Kaeleigh Tylenda won the opportunity to stay there for just $19.78, a tribute to 1978, the year the Phillie Phanatic made his debut.

"When I walked in, I couldn’t believe it," Tylenda said. "It’s absolutely phenomenal."

After learning she had won, she immediately called her husband.

"I started crying," she said. "I called my husband crying on the phone saying, ‘We’re going to Philly!’"

As part of the prize package, Tylenda also received tickets to marquee All-Star Week events, including the Home Run Derby and the MLB All-Star Game.

For baseball fans visiting Philadelphia this week, it’s a celebration of the game, the city and the memories that come with both.