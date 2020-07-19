Philadelphia declares heat health emergency Monday due to rising temps

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has declared a heat health emergency Monday amid sweltering temperatures.

The city will be opening sites where Philadelphians can cool off safely, including libraries, schools, SEPTA buses, and spraygrounds throughout Philadelphia.

Libraries

Several libraries will serve as cooling stations. Visitors will be required to abide by social distancing guidelines and wear a mask while inside. The following libraries will be open between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, July 20.

Haddington Library at 446 North 65th Street

Lillian Marrero Library at 601 West Lehigh Avenue

Logan Library 1333 Wagner Avenue

Schools

The following schools will be open between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. for people who need to cool off. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.

West Philadelphia High School at 49th and Chestnut Streets

Kensington High School for Creative and Performing Arts at 1901 North Front Street

Air-conditioned SEPTA buses will be available for people to drop in. The normal SEPTA social distancing and masking rules will be in force on these buses. The following buses are expected to be open between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday.

Germantown and Allegheny Avenues

Wyoming and Rising Sun Avenues

Frankford and Allegheny Avenues

52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue

Parks and Recreation Spraygrounds

Residents are also encouraged to visit any of the Parks and Recreation Department’s 92 spraygrounds.

The city has also activated the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's Heatline, which can be reached at 215-765-9040.

A map of cooling centers can be found, here. A map of spraygrounds can be found, here.

