LIVE: Philadelphia Eid shooting injures multiple people at Ramadan celebration

Multiple people were reportedly shot and injured during an Eid event in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

According to police sources, multiple people were shot during an end of Ramadan event near the 4700 block of Wyalusing Avenue.

Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley several people have been arrested and multiple guns were recovered at the scene.

Abdallah Legh, General Manager of Girard Meat Market said he heard what sounded like three or four shots fired. Anywhere from a dozen to 20 or 30 children came into his store seeking shelter, Legh told FOX 29.

Legh said his office is located a couple hundred feet from the scene of the shooting near the park area."Everybody was running," he said, describing what he saw and heard after the shots rang out.

SKYFOX was over the scene and captured a heavy police presence.

This is an ongoing investigation.