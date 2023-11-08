Philadelphia Election 2023: Mayor Kenney congratulates Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker on 'historic' win

Cherelle Parker made history Tuesday night being elected the 100th mayor of Philadelphia, and the first woman to hold the position, and the current mayor was one of the first to congratulate her on the new role.

"Congratulations to mayor-elect Cherelle Parker on this historic milestone in her extraordinary career of public service," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement as the news of Parker's projected win broke across the city.

Philadelphia's current mayor went on to say he was "proud" to call Parker a friend and colleague.

"I look forward to working with her to ensure a smooth and successful transition that keeps our city’s progress on track," Kenney said.

Related article

Parker, a Democrat who has held office at the state and local level after first becoming involved in politics as a teenager, emerged from a crowded field of Democrats in the May primary.

The mayor-elect called for unity and togetherness to help tackle some of the city's toughest issues after beating out Republican opponent David Oh on Election Day.

"My message to Philadelphians from all walks of life is that if they would just give me the opportunity that I would put to great use everything inside of me - my lived experiences, my professional experience, my academic preparation - that I would put all of it to great use to work with you all to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation with economic opportunity for all," Parker said in her victory speech Tuesda night.