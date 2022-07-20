Philadelphia extends heat emergency through Monday night, due to oppressive conditions

Philadelphia has issued a Heat Health Emergency due to the ongoing heatwave in the region.

The health emergency took effect Thursday at noon and is set to expire Monday night at 8 p.m. Officials say they maintain the right to extend the emergency if conditions warrant.

The city’s declaration of the emergency puts into action heat programs set up for residents, including cooling centers, home visits for residents by special field teams, outreach for the homeless. And, as with any weather emergency, residents are urged to check on their neighbors, especially vulnerable neighbors, such as the elderly.

A special hotline, nicknamed Heatline, will be open to the public Sunday between 8:30 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. That number is open for anyone with questions about precautions they should be taking and detecting signs of heat stress. The number is 215-765-9040. Nurses will be available to speak with the public.

As temperatures continue to climb,Dr. Mike Cirigliano is reminding people to stay hydrated in the heat. Vulnerable populations, like the elderly and the young, should seek out air-conditioning if they don’t have it at home, and listen to one’s body.

"If you are experiencing symptoms of dizziness, light-headedness, or nausea or worsening symptoms, you immediately have to get out of the heat," Dr. Mike said. "If you start to really have nausea, vomiting, confused – those are signs of heat stroke and that is a medical emergency."

"The longer a heat wave goes on, the more dangerous it can be," said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. "People who have been suffering through the heat for the last few days need your help. Please check on your neighbors and loved ones, especially older Philadelphians, and make sure they’re safe. Recommend that they can visit a cooling center or other air conditioned place if they can get out. If you’re worried about someone’s ability to cool off, please call the PCA Heatline at 215-765-9040. And remember to take care of yourself. As we move back into the working week, the risk of heat stress and heat stroke rises for all of us. Drink plenty of water, take frequent rests, stay out of the sun, and enjoy the air conditioning whenever you can."

People without air conditioning are advised to stay with friends or relatives who do have air conditioning. Cooling centers will be available to anyone in need of relief from the heat.

Cooling Centers

Cooling Bus Locations

Germantown Ave and Allegheny Ave

Wyoming Ave and Rising Sun Ave

Broad and Snyder Sts

52nd St and Larchwood Ave

Hours of operation:

Friday, July 22 1 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 23rd 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 24 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Libraries

Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.

Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library

125 South 52nd Street

215-685-7431

Open until 7 p.m.

Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library

68 West Chelten Avenue

215-685-2150

Open until 7 p.m.



Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library

5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway

215-685-1973

Open until 8 p.m.



Fox Chase Library

501 Rhawn Street

215-685-0547

Open until 8 p.m.



Frankford Library

4634 Frankford Avenue

215-685-1473

Open until 7 p.m.



Fumo Family Library

2437 South Broad Street

215-685-1758

Open until 7 p.m.



Haddington Library

446 North 65th Street

215-685-1970

Open until 7 p.m.



Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)

601 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9794

Open until 7 p.m.



Logan Library

1333 Wagner Avenue

215-685-9156

Open until 7 p.m.



Oak Lane Library

6614 North 12th Street

215-685-2848

Open until 7 p.m.



Paschalville Library

6942 Woodland Avenue

215-685-2662

Open until 7 p.m.



Widener Library

2808 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9799

Open until 7 p.m.

Pools and Spraygrounds:

Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s spraygrounds and pools, the listing found here.

Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.

Utility Shutoffs

Utility shutoffs are suspended during a Heat Health Emergency.

Due to the Heat Health Emergency, water shutoffs will continue to be suspended. When the declaration is lifted, PWD will resume shutoffs as previously scheduled.

Any customer who received a shutoff notice should pay their bill now if possible, or call (215) 685-6300 to request an assistance application or payment agreement to avoid losing water. Applications are also available at water.phila.gov/cap. Please visit water.phila.gov for more information.

More information about heat health emergencies and what residents can do to stay safe can be found on the City’s Extreme Heat Guide.