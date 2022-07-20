Philadelphia extends heat emergency through Monday night, due to oppressive conditions
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia has issued a Heat Health Emergency due to the ongoing heatwave in the region.
The health emergency took effect Thursday at noon and is set to expire Monday night at 8 p.m. Officials say they maintain the right to extend the emergency if conditions warrant.
The city’s declaration of the emergency puts into action heat programs set up for residents, including cooling centers, home visits for residents by special field teams, outreach for the homeless. And, as with any weather emergency, residents are urged to check on their neighbors, especially vulnerable neighbors, such as the elderly.
A special hotline, nicknamed Heatline, will be open to the public Sunday between 8:30 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. That number is open for anyone with questions about precautions they should be taking and detecting signs of heat stress. The number is 215-765-9040. Nurses will be available to speak with the public.
As temperatures continue to climb,Dr. Mike Cirigliano is reminding people to stay hydrated in the heat. Vulnerable populations, like the elderly and the young, should seek out air-conditioning if they don’t have it at home, and listen to one’s body.
"If you are experiencing symptoms of dizziness, light-headedness, or nausea or worsening symptoms, you immediately have to get out of the heat," Dr. Mike said. "If you start to really have nausea, vomiting, confused – those are signs of heat stroke and that is a medical emergency."
"The longer a heat wave goes on, the more dangerous it can be," said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. "People who have been suffering through the heat for the last few days need your help. Please check on your neighbors and loved ones, especially older Philadelphians, and make sure they’re safe. Recommend that they can visit a cooling center or other air conditioned place if they can get out. If you’re worried about someone’s ability to cool off, please call the PCA Heatline at 215-765-9040. And remember to take care of yourself. As we move back into the working week, the risk of heat stress and heat stroke rises for all of us. Drink plenty of water, take frequent rests, stay out of the sun, and enjoy the air conditioning whenever you can."
People without air conditioning are advised to stay with friends or relatives who do have air conditioning. Cooling centers will be available to anyone in need of relief from the heat.
Cooling Centers
Cooling Bus Locations
- Germantown Ave and Allegheny Ave
- Wyoming Ave and Rising Sun Ave
- Broad and Snyder Sts
- 52nd St and Larchwood Ave
Hours of operation:
Friday, July 22 1 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 23rd 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 24 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Libraries
Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.
Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library
125 South 52nd Street
215-685-7431
Open until 7 p.m.
Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library
68 West Chelten Avenue
215-685-2150
Open until 7 p.m.
Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library
5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway
215-685-1973
Open until 8 p.m.
Fox Chase Library
501 Rhawn Street
215-685-0547
Open until 8 p.m.
Frankford Library
4634 Frankford Avenue
215-685-1473
Open until 7 p.m.
Fumo Family Library
2437 South Broad Street
215-685-1758
Open until 7 p.m.
Haddington Library
446 North 65th Street
215-685-1970
Open until 7 p.m.
Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)
601 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9794
Open until 7 p.m.
Logan Library
1333 Wagner Avenue
215-685-9156
Open until 7 p.m.
Oak Lane Library
6614 North 12th Street
215-685-2848
Open until 7 p.m.
Paschalville Library
6942 Woodland Avenue
215-685-2662
Open until 7 p.m.
Widener Library
2808 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9799
Open until 7 p.m.
Pools and Spraygrounds:
Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s spraygrounds and pools, the listing found here.
Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.
Utility Shutoffs
Utility shutoffs are suspended during a Heat Health Emergency.
Due to the Heat Health Emergency, water shutoffs will continue to be suspended. When the declaration is lifted, PWD will resume shutoffs as previously scheduled.
Any customer who received a shutoff notice should pay their bill now if possible, or call (215) 685-6300 to request an assistance application or payment agreement to avoid losing water. Applications are also available at water.phila.gov/cap. Please visit water.phila.gov for more information.
More information about heat health emergencies and what residents can do to stay safe can be found on the City’s Extreme Heat Guide.