Philadelphia extends Heat Health Emergency through Wednesday

The City of Philadelphia has once again extended the Heat Health Emergency to Wednesday.

The emergency has been extended until 8 p.m. Wednesday night with high temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees again.

Tuesday marked the fifth day of a heat wave in Philadelphia.

The city will be opening sites where Philadelphians can cool off safely, including libraries, schools, SEPTA buses, and spraygrounds throughout Philadelphia.

Libraries

Several libraries will serve as cooling stations. Visitors will be required to abide by social distancing guidelines and wear a mask while inside. The following libraries will be open between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Haddington Library at 446 North 65th Street

Lillian Marrero Library at 601 West Lehigh Avenue

Logan Library 1333 Wagner Avenue

Schools

Two schools will be open between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. for people who need to cool off. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.

West Philadelphia High School at 49th and Chestnut Streets

Kensington High School for Creative and Performing Arts at 1901 North Front Street

Air-conditioned SEPTA buses will be available for people to drop in. The normal SEPTA social distancing and masking rules will be in force on these buses. The following buses are expected to be open between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Germantown and Allegheny Avenues

Wyoming and Rising Sun Avenues

Frankford and Allegheny Avenues

52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue

N. 29th and W. York Streets

Parks and Recreation Spraygrounds

Residents are also encouraged to visit any of the Parks and Recreation Department’s 92 spraygrounds.

The city has also activated the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's Heatline, which can be reached at 215-765-9040.

A map of cooling centers can be found here, while a map of spraygrounds can be found here.

