Philadelphia family celebrates late DJ’s birthday 3 days after he died from injuries in Chinatown shooting

The family of DJ John Hershock is honoring his life after a shooting that erupted by a nightclub in Philadelphia's Chinatown last week, left him with severe injuries that ultimately led to his death.

The 38-year-old was fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, which police described as "nonsurvivable."

He was transported to a local hospital in very critical condition and his family later announced he died from his injuries on Friday.

The late DJ’s sister Heather Hershock-McElroy, spoke to FOX 29’s Cheyenne Corin about honoring her only brother’s life on what would have been his 39th birthday.

"He was the kind of person who accepted everyone, wanted to befriend everyone," said Hershock-McElroy.

His sister said the Philly DJ loved nightlife and music because it was something that connected him to many people.

John’s legacy will carry on as his organs were donated through the Gift of Life Donor program to one of his friends who was awaiting a transplant and just so happened to be a match with John.

Hershock-McElroy had one more thing to ask the public on behalf of her brother.

"He would be really disappointed in me if I didn't ask for you know," said Hershock-McElroy. "People in the city who are watching the Phillies, like cheer extra loud and extra hard for them for him."