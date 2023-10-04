Man found with 'nonsurvivable' shot to the head in Chinatown alley: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Chinatown early Wednesday morning.
Officers responding to reports of gunfire found a man lying unresponsive in an alley on the 1000 block of Appletree Street around 3 a.m.
The 38-year-old victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, which police described as "nonsurvivable."
He was transported to a local hospital in very critical condition.
Police say the man was leaving a nearby club with two friends prior to the shooting.
His friends told police they heard an argument, then a gunshot.
Witnesses also told police they heard a gunshot, then saw a group of possibly 10 men flee on foot from the scene.
A motive is unknown at this time, but police are hoping to gain more information from surveillance videos in the area.