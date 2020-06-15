Philadelphia family court supervisor fired after video shows him ripping down Black Lives Matter signs

article

Video of a Philadelphia family court supervisor ripping down Black Lives Matter signs outside Columbus Square park in South Philly surfaced on social media over the weekend.

A court spokesperson confirmed Monday that Michael Henkel has been terminated based on multiple violations of the UJS Code of Conduct and the Non-Discrimination and Equal Employment Policy.

Henkel was a supervisor writ server for the First Judicial District's Family Court since 1992.

"The Court takes the incident very seriously and believes Mr. Henkel's behavior as shown in the video is egregious and totally unacceptable for an employee of the Courts,” the spokesperson said.

In the video, Henkel is heard saying, "I know. It's the city. I pay for this. Yeah, my taxes pay for this. Yep, just so you know," as he is seen ripping down several signs along a fence.

