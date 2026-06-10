Philadelphia FIFA World Cup 2026 Visitor's Guide: Match schedule, Fan Fest, transportation, events and more

The Brief Philadelphia will host six FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including a July 4 Round of 16 game. The FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill runs all 39 days with free admission and daily programming. Free SEPTA rides home are available after all Philadelphia matches, and Pennsylvania Fan Zones will bring public watch parties to Pittsburgh, Reading, and Scranton.



Welcome to the City of Brotherly Love! Philadelphia is welcoming the world as a host city for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with six matches scheduled at Philadelphia Stadium and a month-long FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill.

Here is your official guide to Philadelphia's FIFA World Cup 2026 extravaganza.

Philadelphia’s World Cup matches and fan experiences

Philadelphia Stadium, formerly Lincoln Financial Field, will host six matches, including five Group Stage games and a Round of 16 match on July 4.

The city will welcome teams such as Brazil, Côte d'Ivoire, Croatia, Curaçao, Ecuador, France, Ghana, Haiti, and the Play-off 2 Winner during the Group Stage.

Philadelphia’s full match schedule is as follows :

Group Stage: Côte D’Ivoire vs. Ecuador | Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 7PM

Group Stage: Brazil vs. Haiti | Friday, June 19, 2026 at 8:30PM

Group Stage: France vs. the winner of the Iraq, Bolivia, Suriname playoff | Monday, June 22, 2026 at 5PM

Group Stage: Curaçao vs. Côte D’Ivoire | Thursday, June 25, 2026 @ 4PM

Group Stage: Croatia vs. Ghana | Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 5PM

Round of 16: Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 5PM | Teams playing determined by the results of the group stage

The tournament’s match schedule is designed to minimize travel for teams and fans, while maximizing rest days, according to FIFA.com.

Tickets

FIFA reminds fans that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred source for FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets, and fans should check the site regularly for additional tickets that are made available on an ongoing basis.

Additionally, the official Resale/Exchange Marketplace is also available at FIFA.com/tickets for eligible ticket holders

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All ticket sales are final. The terms and conditions applicable to FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are available for review on FIFA.com/tickets

Security Plan

Security plans involve local, state, and federal agencies, with a focus on terrorism, cyber threats, and crowd safety. Police will use new body cam technology to help translate and respond in 120 languages.

Officials say the security plan for the World Cup began years ago and involves the FBI, State Police, and Philadelphia Police.

"It’s almost like the Super Bowl only we’re having 6 of them over the course of 18 days," said Wayne Jacobs, FBI Special Agent in Charge.

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Visible measures will include officers and canines at soft targets around Lincoln Financial Field and the FIFA Fan Fest on Lemon Hill, along with police drones and command centers to monitor crowds.

FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill

The FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park will be open daily throughout the tournament running June 11 – July 19, offering free general admission and more than one million square feet of space for fans to watch matches, enjoy live entertainment, and experience Philadelphia’s food and culture.

Registration is encouraged for all attendees and is available online.

Entry will be managed through an online registration platform to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests.

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"FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia will be the epicenter of the FIFA World Cup experience in our region and in the United States," said Michelle Singer, Co-Chair of Philadelphia Soccer 2026. "With free admission, daily entertainment, and space for thousands of fans to gather, Lemon Hill will be the place where people from our neighborhoods and around the world come together to celebrate the beautiful game and the spirit of the tournament."

The festival will feature a rotating lineup of local food trucks, a Pennsylvania Pavilion, a Vendor Village with local makers and artisans, and daily concerts and cultural programming. The event is designed to be accessible to residents, visitors, and soccer fans from around the world.

Transportation and accessibility for fans

Fast facts:

SEPTA’s Broad Street Line (B) will provide direct service to Lincoln Financial Field, with added late-night trains running every 30 minutes on match days.

Airbnb is sponsoring free rides home on the B after all six matches.

Regional Rail, Amtrak, and PATCO riders will have clear transfer options to reach the stadium.

Dig deeper:

Airbnb has partnered with Philadelphia Soccer 2026 to provide complimentary SEPTA Broad Street Line rides home after all six FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia, according to FIFA.

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Free rides from NRG Station will begin at halftime and continue for two hours after each match.

Regular fares apply for travel to the matches.

There will be increased service on the B1 and B2 on game days to serve both game attendees and our regular riders.

The B1 and B2 offer convenient and frequent service to the Stadium Complex via NRG Station.

Tap your contactless credit card, debit card, smart phone or watch to pay your fare or purchase/load a SEPTA Key card . Regular fares ($2.90) apply for all travel to the game. Fans under 12 ride free.

All SEPTA lots ($2) and garages ($4) charge for daily-use parking—this includes nights, weekends, and match days. Download the SEPTA Park app to pay using your smartphone.

Additional security personnel and SEPTA staff will be available at stations to help fans during FIFA World Cup 26™ . Trains will be crowded during peak times even with extra service. Check out these tips to know before you go:

Check for service alerts

Spread out on platforms. The first and last cars are frequently less crowded.

Get to your destination early and leave later.

Consider alternative modes like bus to get around.

If you’re using highways or streets to get around, check out the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) real time traffic map on their website or social media for current conditions, including detours and closures.

FIFA Fan Fest Transportation and Road Closures

Road Closures:

The following roads will be closed until July 28th at 8pm:

Sedgley Drive from Kelly Drive to Poplar Drive

Poplar Street from Poplar Drive to 30th Street (Local Access Maintained)

Poplar Street from 29th Street to 30th Street (Westbound Only; Local Access Maintained)

Poplar Drive from Sedgley Drive to Girard Avenue

Sedgley Drive from Girard Avenue to Lemon Hill Drive

Lemon Hill Drive & N. Lemon Hill Drive (Loop Road)

Starting on June 11th, Waterparks Drive will be closed daily from 10 a.m. until the end of the Fan Fest. The road will be partially open each day for parking until 9 a.m.

Parking may not be available on site. However, parking options throughout the city will be available.

PHLASH:

The Philly PHLASH bus system will be available this summer, stopping directly at the Fan Fest and connecting visitors to other popular spots around the city. While PHLASH typically runs until 6 p.m., extended services will be offered. Visit here for a full schedule.

SEPTA will be increasing services in the area starting June 14th.

Route 32 — will operate with a 15 minute or less service during weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Route 48 — Extra services will be added during the evenings close to the Fan Fest.

Route 7 — Provides services to Fairmont; in walking distance to the Fan Fest

Route 49 — Provides services to Fairmont; in walking distance to the Fan Fest

For more information on SEPTA services, click here.

Ride-share:

Ride-share services will be limited near the Fan Fest, which may require visitors to walk additional distances.

For those looking to bike or walk to the festival, the following information is available:

The Schuylkill River Trail will be open and accessible across the street from the Fan Festival adjacent to Boat House Row.

There will be bike parking available at Lloyd Hall and near the Indego Station Hub at Fan Festival.

Hospitality Hubs

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation will be staffing hospitality hubs, including two pop-up visitor centers in partnership with the Philadelphia Visitor Center.

The hubs will be along the recommended walking path from Center City to FIFA Fan Festival, guiding visitors past the following locations:

City Hall

Love Park

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Logan Circle

Eakins Oval

Lloyd Hall

The hubs will feature free amenities such as free water, restrooms, visitor information, and maps.

Exact locations of the hospitality hubs and hours of operation will be available at a later date.

Susan Slawson, parks and recreation commissioner, said, "We wanted to make sure there was some convenient locations for them to stop used the bathroom, get some water get some suntan or get some shade we strategically placed these hubs on the Parkway just as you get to Lemon Hill."

Residential Parking

Temporary residential parking permits will be required from June 11 through July 19 in the Lemon Hill area.

Residents can apply for permits online, in person, or at local events. Business owners will receive guest passes for employees and patrons.

Thousands of volunteers and "Phambassadors" will assist visitors with directions, event information, and language support at key locations citywide.

Accessibility for all attendees

The city is implementing new sidewalks, ADA-accessible ramps, accessible toilets, a sensory room, and mobility assistance options at Lemon Hill.

Service animals are permitted, but comfort or emotional support animals are not. All guests must pass security checks at both the festival and stadium, and prohibited items will be confiscated.

More fun in the city

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Pennsylvania will host three World Cup fan zones in Reading, Pittsburgh and Scranton, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Thursday, March 26.

On Friday, March 27, Governor Shapiro signed Senate Bill 1218 into law which will let bars and restaurants apply to stay open until 4:00 a.m. during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The permits would only be valid between June 11, 2026, and July 20, 2026.

In case of emergencies

Who to call or where to go with questions or concerns: