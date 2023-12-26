Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel named managing director under Cherelle Parker

article

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker has announced her pick for managing director of Philadelphia, and he is currently serving the city in a different role.

Adam Thiel has been the Fire Commissioner for the City of Philadelphia since May 2016, and the Director of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management from 2019 to 2022.

Parker named Thiel as her managing director during a press conference Tuesday, stating he will begin his new role next week.

The city's Managing Director oversees several departments, including community services, public safety, and transportation, and is currently held by Tumar Alexander.

Thiel is the latest person to be appointed under Parker's incoming administration.

"He's been a chief fire officer, an emergency manager, an incident commander, a fire and emergency services instructor, a hazardous materials team leader," Parker said.

A new fire commissioner has yet to be named, but Parker says her team is searching for a replacement.

Last week, Parker named her chief of staff and two deputy mayors, along with several other positions. She is set to be sworn in as the city's next mayor next week.