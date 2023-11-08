Parker promises to rein in crime during Election Night victory speech: 'We have to have a sense of order'

Incoming Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker spent her winning campaign talking tough on crime, even broaching what some consider controversial tactics to do so.

Parker, the first female mayor in Philly's history, spoke of a "legal form" of "stop and frisk," and issued a warning to criminals during her victory speech Tuesday.

"You won't be able to go into a store and steal $499 of merchandise and think it's okay," Parker told supporters. "We have to have a sense of order."

To turn the screws on violent crime and theft, Parker will need a new police commissioner or uphold Interim Commissioner John Stanford's position.

Frank Vanore, who was elevated to Stanford's old post as Deputy Commissioner when Danielle Outlaw resigned in September, said he'll back up the city's new regime.

The latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department shows a 30% drop in homicides since the start of the year, following 516 total murders the years before.

While those numbers are dropping, residents like Stephanie Jones of Germantown believe more police officers need to be hired. So, too, does Parker.

"We need to hire more police, I think, we need to "stop and frisk" there are too many guns on the street, too many illegal guns on the street," Jones said.

The first bullet point on Parker's "Neighborhood Safety and Community Policing Plan" describes hiring 300 additional foot and bike patrol officers.

"Hiring 300 additional foot and bike patrol officers to walk the beat in every neighborhood of the city, getting to know the community they're sworn to protect and serve – without any tolerance for misuse or abuse of their power," Parker's site reads.

During Parker's energetic election night victory speech, the 51-year-old's "message to Philadelphians" included her aspirations about making Philadelphia "the safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation with economic opportunity for all." Surely a tall task for the former longtime city Councilmember, but she's finally getting the opportunity she's always wanted.

"My message to Philadelphians from all walks of life was that if they would just give me the opportunity that I would put to great use everything inside of me – my lived experience, my professional experience, my academic preparation – that I would put all of it to great use to work with you all to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest, greenest, big city in the nation with economic opportunity for all," Parker said.