Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker announces chief of staff, deputy mayors: 'My Big Three'

Top staff for Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker's administration have been appointed with the naming of her chief of staff and two chief deputy mayors.

Parker made the announcement Monday, naming Tiffany W. Thurman as Chief of Staff; Sinceré Harris as Chief Deputy Mayor of Intergovernmental Affairs, Sustainability, and Engagement; and Aren Platt as Chief Deputy Mayor of Planning and Strategic Initiatives.

"I could not be more proud to announce my ‘Big Three,’" the Mayor-elect said. "Tiffany, Sinceré, and Aren will be the leaders at the top of the Parker administration’s organizational chart, and I know they will be working tirelessly for the people of Philadelphia.

Harris was previously the Vice President of Government Affairs with the Greater Philadelphia YMCA; and a senior advisor to the Parker Mayoral Transition. Parkers says her experience spans state and city government, as well as "one of the biggest non-profits in the region."

The mayor-elect says her former campaign manager Sinceré brings "relationships across the region" to her new role after serving in the Biden-Harris administration.

A previous senior advisor to her campaign and current co-director of the mayoral transition, Parker says Platt's career "has been defined by a passion for bringing together policy and economic opportunity, weaving the city's diverse threads together."

The announcement comes nearly two months after Kevin Bethel was named as Philadelphia’s next police commissioner under the mayor-elect.