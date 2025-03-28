Philadelphia fires: ATF assisting in Germantown, Kensington fire investigations

The Brief The ATF's Arson and Explosives Task Force has joined the investigation into two Philadelphia fires. Two people remain unaccounted for following a fire at a three-story twin home in Germantown. A Friday morning fire destroyed a historic Kensington church.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says they are assisting the Philadelphia Fire Marshal at two fires that broke out Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Following a fire at a twin home in Germantown, officials say two people remain unaccounted for.

The second fire ripped through the Greater Church of Philadelphia in the city’s Kensington Neighborhood.

What we know:

ATF officials in Philadelphia announced on social media Friday that members of their Arson and Explosives Task Force had joined the investigation into to multi-alarm fires in Germantown and Kensington.

The first broke out at a three-story twin home on the 500 block of East Brinton Street around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Following the fire, a 62-year-old man and his girlfriend, also in her 60s, are missing. The couple lived on the third floor of the house. A man who lvied on the first and second floor beneath the couple was able to get out safely, as well as the family who lived next door.

Officials say it is unclear if the missing couple was home at the time the fire broke out.

Firefighters have said the home was too dangerous to enter and was at risk of collapsing. Crews were expected to return to the property on Friday to continue their search.

The second fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. at the Greater Church of Philadelphia on Allegheny Avenue near Emerald Street.

About 100 firefighters responded to the scene to battle the flames, and were eventually able to get the fire under control.

Fire officials say the amount of lumber used to build the church back in 1884 complicated the firefight.

No civilians or firefighters were injured as a result of the fire. Four homes on each side of the church were temporarily evacuated.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.