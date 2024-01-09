Philadelphia flooding: How winds may cause Delaware River to flood during Tuesday storm

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Cumberland County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County

Philadelphia flooding: How winds may cause Delaware River to flood during Tuesday storm

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

How wind can cause flooding during heavy rainfall

FOX 29's Drew Anderson breaks down how winds can cause flooding during heavy rainfall.

PHILADELPHIA - Flooding typically means rain, and lots of it. But, did you know wind could cause flooding too?

Tuesday's major storm is expected to bring wind gusts up to 50 mph throughout most of the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says those strong winds, along with heavy rain, will most likely cause the Delaware River to flood.

Winds blowing up from the south will push water into the river, and prevent smaller streams from emptying out.

And this is on top of the 2–3 inches of rain expected to fall over the next several hours.

A coastal flood watch has already been issued in the area as flooding will linger even after the storm leaves Philadelphia.

The Weather Authority expects several small creeks and river too overflow during the storm, causing dangerous conditions throughout the region.