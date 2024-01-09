Philadelphia flooding: How winds may cause Delaware River to flood during Tuesday storm

Flooding typically means rain, and lots of it. But, did you know wind could cause flooding too?

Tuesday's major storm is expected to bring wind gusts up to 50 mph throughout most of the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says those strong winds, along with heavy rain, will most likely cause the Delaware River to flood.

Related article

Winds blowing up from the south will push water into the river, and prevent smaller streams from emptying out.

And this is on top of the 2–3 inches of rain expected to fall over the next several hours.

A coastal flood watch has already been issued in the area as flooding will linger even after the storm leaves Philadelphia.

The Weather Authority expects several small creeks and river too overflow during the storm, causing dangerous conditions throughout the region.