Philadelphia severe weather: Major flood, dangerous wind warnings as strong storm approaches

Another major storm is on its way, and is expected to pound the Delaware Valley with heavy rain and wind.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the severe weather will be furious, but fast moving, making landfall late Tuesday morning, and leaving the area by early Wednesday morning.

At least 2–3 inches is expected as heavy rain soaks the region over the next several hours.

Most of that rain will fall through the evening commute, getting even heavier after dark.

The rain is expected to end by Wednesday morning, but flooding will continue throughout the day.

Flood warnings and watches have already been issued across the region after this weekend's storm already left the ground wet, and water levels high.

Delaware County, which often sees some of the greatest impacts, started preparations for the storm Monday night.

In New Jersey, Governor Murphy has already declared a state of emergency in preparation for the severe weather.

The storm's potentially dangerous winds will also linger through Wednesday, creating gusts up to 40-50 mph inland and 65 mph at the shore.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings and wind advisories for several counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Heavy rain and winds after dark could make it difficult to see flooding, so be cautious if traveling during the storm!