Philadelphia severe weather: Major flood, dangerous wind warnings as strong storm approaches

Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Cumberland County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County

Philadelphia severe weather: Major flood, dangerous wind warnings as strong storm approaches

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated 7:06AM
Weather Authority: Tuesday morning storm forecast

A major storm is on its way, expected to begin later Tuesday morning and last until Wednesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - Another major storm is on its way, and is expected to pound the Delaware Valley with heavy rain and wind.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the severe weather will be furious, but fast moving, making landfall late Tuesday morning, and leaving the area by early Wednesday morning.

At least 2–3 inches is expected as heavy rain soaks the region over the next several hours.

Most of that rain will fall through the evening commute, getting even heavier after dark. 

The rain is expected to end by Wednesday morning, but flooding will continue throughout the day.

Flood warnings and watches have already been issued across the region after this weekend's storm already left the ground wet, and water levels high.

Delaware County, which often sees some of the greatest impacts, started preparations for the storm Monday night.

Major storm expected to cause severe flooding in Delaware County

Officials and residents in Delaware County are preparing for a major storm expected to bring heavy rain, wind and potential flooding Tuesday into Wednesday.

In New Jersey, Governor Murphy has already declared a state of emergency in preparation for the severe weather.

The storm's potentially dangerous winds will also linger through Wednesday, creating gusts up to 40-50 mph inland and 65 mph at the shore.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings and wind advisories for several counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Heavy rain and winds after dark could make it difficult to see flooding, so be cautious if traveling during the storm!