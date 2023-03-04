Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia Flower Show opens in Center City

The Philadelphia Flower Show kicked off Saturday, welcoming guests into an immersive and colorful world of landscape and floral design.

CENTER CITY - Were you able to get out and enjoy the beauty of the Philadelphia Flower Show, once again, back inside the Philadelphia Convention Center?

The nearly two-centuries old event has been a staple in Philadelphia, hosted by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, since 1829, putting its first floral display at the Masonic Hall on Chestnut Street.

This year's nine-day event kicked off Saturday at the Convention Center in Center City. It was held in FDR Park, in South Philadelphia, for the last two years, due to COVID-19 concerns. But, now it has returned to its familiar venue.