Philadelphia Flyers and Gritty surprise New Jersey boy, 11, battling cancer

The Philadelphia Flyers and Gritty visited a boy battling cancer in Runnemede, New Jersey, with a drive-by parade and other special surprises Tuesday afternoon.

Luke Silvestre, 11, is fighting stage 4 melanoma. Gritty, Flyers alumni, and staff members from the organization paraded down Luke’s street led by local police and fire escorts to deliver balloons and other gifts. Luke’s teammates from the Gloucester Township Hockey Alliance also joined the parade.

Gritty parades down Luke's street for a special surprise Tuesday afternoon.

It was smiles all around for a day Luke will never forget.

"That was cool with them saying hi, giving me elbow pads, cause of the social distancing, Luke said.

Luke, who is battling cancer, met everyone's favorite mascot during a drive-by parade.

