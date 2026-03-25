Philadelphia food giveaway supports TSA workers during 40th day of DHS shutdown

The Brief Philadelphia leaders held a food box giveaway for TSA workers affected by the partial government shutdown on Wednesday, March 25. TSA employees have not received a full paycheck since late February and are set to miss another on Friday. Organizers say the event helped workers and their families from Philadelphia, Delaware and New Jersey.



Philadelphia leaders and community organizations hosted a food box giveaway in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 25, to support TSA workers who have gone without full pay for 40 days due to the ongoing partial government shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security.

Food box giveaway organized for TSA workers in West Philadelphia

What we know:

The food box giveaway took place outside the Church of Christian Compassion on Cedar Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Organizers included State Rep. Amen Brown, the Church of Christian Compassion, Caring for Friends and other groups. The event aimed to help TSA workers and their families who have not received a full paycheck since the end of February.

State Rep. Amen Brown said, "We got TSA workers coming from Delaware, all the surrounding counties in New Jersey, coming here their friends and co-workers are sharing it. They come up and show their ID and they just take as much as they need for their family."

Church leaders described people expressing gratitude for the support.

Pastor Terrilynn Donnell said, "I was with a lady and her husband and she was talking about her medical bills, that she isn't able to pay them right now. She's in place to get a lung, a lung transplant and she says she's having problems. So she said she was so blessed because they didn't have food and so this was really a great help."

Tables of food were set up outside the church, with volunteers encouraging workers to take what they needed. Some recipients shared that they had not had food in their refrigerator for two weeks until the giveaway.

TSA union president describes impact on workers

What they're saying:

Lashanda Palmer, President of AFGE Local 333 and a TSA officer, said, "It was very overwhelming the amount of food that was there, the support that they had." Palmer spoke on behalf of workers who were hesitant to appear on camera, sharing, "What I can tell you is that somebody was so grateful and was in tears because they said that they was down to nothing but peanut butter and jelly in their cabinets."

Palmer said organizers sent her back to the airport with food for workers who could not attend. "I went back to the airport because they filled my trunk up with food, and I was able to leave food at all three of our open checkpoints and everybody was so grateful," said Palmer.

State Rep. Brown said, "That we appreciate you, and we see you, and we're going to do a lot more."

The partial government shutdown began on February 14 and has left TSA workers nationwide, including those in the Philadelphia area, without full pay.

The next missed paycheck is expected on Friday.

Local leaders say the food giveaway was organized to ensure federal workers and their families do not go hungry as the shutdown continues.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long the partial government shutdown will last or when TSA workers will receive their next paycheck.

Organizers did not specify if additional food giveaways are planned.