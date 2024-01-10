Philadelphia forecast: Wet weather to begin MLK weekend

As the region dries out from Tuesday night's deluge, forecasters are keeping their eye on more wet weather that will impact the region over the holiday weekend.

Be mindful of patchy black ice as some temps dip overnight into Thursday morning into the low to mid 30s. Otherwise, Thursday should be a beautiful day, helping to aid in cleaning up.

The wet weekend begins overnight Friday when forecasters say a milder rainstorm will dump up to an inch of rain on top of waterlogged grounds and high rivers.

FOX 29's Scott Williams forecasts the rain to arrive around 7 p.m., beginning in areas south and west of the city and eventually engulfing the region overnight and exiting by early Saturday morning.

Featured article

While the rainfall totals from Friday's storm are low, flooding is once again a concern due to high rivers and streams and overly saturated ground. Strong winds are also expected, with winds gusting 40 to 50 mph inland and close to 60 down at the shore. Minor to moderate flooding is expected.

It's believed the rain will be totally finished early Saturday morning, leading to much calmer conditions through Sunday, but the wet weather isn't over.

Although the forecasting models are still unclear, it's believed that a system bringing a wintry mix will impact parts of the Delaware Valley on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Forecasters say it's too early to predict snowfall totals, but the storm could threaten Philadelphia's ongoing snowless drought.

___

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, blustery. Low: 34

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 48, Low: 34

FRIDAY: Overnight rain. High: 48, Low: 42

SATURDAY: Morning shower. High: 55, Low: 32

SUNDAY: Windy, cold. High: 37, Low: 29