Pennsylvania flooding: Brandywine Creek overflows in wake of drenching coastal storm

Houses and roads along the Brandywine Creek in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania were inundated with water after flooding rain from a massive coastal storm.

Chadds Ford was among the areas hardest hit by drenching downpours that forecasters estimate totaled more than 3 inches during the hourslong deluge.

SkyFOX flew over Chadds Ford on Wednesday morning where historic stone homes were surrounded by floodwaters that also overtook cars on nearby roads.

Flood watches and warnings will continue through Wednesday as forecasters believe high tide will likely cause high rivers to crest during the afternoon.

In Philadelphia, the Delaware River broke an all-time record crest of 10.66 feet above low-tide level previously set during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson explained that high winds, like the strong gusts felt on Tuesday night, can help promote flooding and by pushing river water.

With the entire region waterlogged, forecasters are bracing for another rain-maker on Friday night that could once again raise flooding concerns.