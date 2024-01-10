Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM EST until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Pennsylvania flooding: Brandywine Creek overflows in wake of drenching coastal storm

Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Brandywine Creek overflows in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania

SkyFOX was over major flooding along the Brandywine Creek in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania following a coastal storm that brought drenching rain and strong winds.

CHADDS FORD, Pa. - Houses and roads along the Brandywine Creek in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania were inundated with water after flooding rain from a massive coastal storm. 

Chadds Ford was among the areas hardest hit by drenching downpours that forecasters estimate totaled more than 3 inches during the hourslong deluge. 

SkyFOX flew over Chadds Ford on Wednesday morning where historic stone homes were surrounded by floodwaters that also overtook cars on nearby roads. 

Flood watches and warnings will continue through Wednesday as forecasters believe high tide will likely cause high rivers to crest during the afternoon.

In Philadelphia, the Delaware River broke an all-time record crest of 10.66 feet above low-tide level previously set during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson explained that high winds, like the strong gusts felt on Tuesday night, can help promote flooding and by pushing river water.

With the entire region waterlogged, forecasters are bracing for another rain-maker on Friday night that could once again raise flooding concerns.