Philadelphia Gas Works offers free methane detectors to enhance home safety

Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of its customers by offering free methane detectors.

Methane, an odorless gas, poses potential health and environmental risks, making detection crucial for home safety.

What we know:

PGW is providing free methane detector kits to its customers, aiming to mitigate the dangers associated with methane gas.

The kits include detailed information about the detectors and instructions on optimal installation locations within the home. These detectors are essential tools for identifying the presence of methane, which can otherwise go unnoticed due to its lack of odor.

Why you should care:

Methane gas can have serious health implications and contribute to environmental issues if not properly managed. By offering these detectors, PGW is helping customers take preventive measures to protect their homes and families from potential hazards.

What you can do:

Customers interested in obtaining a free methane detector kit can visit PGW's website at pgworks.com/customerkits.

The kits are available while supplies last.