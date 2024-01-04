Highly contagious measles exposures in Philadelphia announced in unvaccinated residents: officials

article

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has confirmed more clusters of measles among unvaccinated residents have hit the city.

The department confirms at least five individuals have measles, four of which have been hospitalized.

According to a press release sent to FOX 29 Thursday, the two newest cases under investigation were exposed as a result of one of the confirmed cases attending day care disregarding quarantine instructions.

They say 90 percent of people in close contact with an infected person will get measles if they are not vaccinated. About one in five unvaccinated people in the U.S. who get measles is hospitalized.

The Health Department strongly recommends anyone who may have been exposed to measles to quarantine themselves by staying home and away from others.

Those who have not received both doses of Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine are advised to talk with their healthcare provider about getting caught up. These cases are connected with the situation mentioned in the City’s December 23, 2023 press release .

The Health Department describes the measles as a "very dangerous virus."

Philadelphia reportedly has high vaccination rates, with at least 93 percent of children fully vaccinated against measles by age six.

As many as one out of every 20 children with measles gets pneumonia, which is the most common cause of death from measles in young children.

Officials are working to identify everyone who may have been exposed, checking their vaccine status, warning them that they may have been exposed, and issuing quarantine and exclusion orders where necessary.

The Health Department is working with the places in the list below to contact people who may have been exposed at these specific dates and times:

Jefferson Health building at 33 South 9th/ 833 Chestnut Street; exposures took place on December 19 between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Multicultural Education Station Day Care at 6919 Castor Ave; exposures took place on December 20 and 21

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Emergency Room at 3401 Civic Center Blvd; exposures took place on December 28

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children Emergency Department; suspected exposures may have happened overnight December 30 - December 31 mid-afternoon

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children inpatient unit 5 North; suspected exposures may have happened between December 31 and January 3

Nazareth Hospital Emergency Room; suspected exposures may have happened on December 31 and January 2

If you were at any of the above sites on the days listed, you may have been exposed to measles.

If you were exposed and are not sure if you’re immune to measles:

You should contact your healthcare provider or pediatrician right away, especially if you don’t feel well. They can review your immunization records to make sure that you have received both doses of MMR vaccine.

You should wear a mask in indoor public spaces and around anyone who is unvaccinated until you learn your status. This will help keep other people from being exposed.

Children under 12 months and adults and children who are immunocompromised remain vulnerable to measles but are generally protected because of the wall of immunity created by high community vaccination levels," said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. "Unfortunately, we are seeing cases of measles that have spread to vulnerable individuals including young children due to people declining vaccination and also failing to adhere to quarantine recommendations. Philadelphia is a city where we believe in a duty to take care of each other. We are asking all city residents who may have been exposed to measles to do their part to ensure that no additional infants are harmed by this infection."

Measles is an extremely contagious virus with symptoms that usually appear about a week or two after being infected. The first symptoms are typically:

High fever,

Cough,

Runny nose,

Red, watery eyes or pinkeye.

A few days after the first symptoms, more symptoms appear. They include:

Koplik spots, which are tiny white spots that can appear in the mouth.

Measles rash, which usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet.

An even higher fever, which can present when the rash appears

The Health Department has additional resources on where to get vaccines , including information on how to get your child vaccinated for free at a City Health Center.

Children should get their first dose of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, between 12 and 15 months of age and their second dose between four and six years of age.

If you have not received both doses by age six, you should get your first or second dose as soon as possible.