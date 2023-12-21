Philadelphia holiday travel: Airports brace for busy season as loved ones reunite

AAA says more than 115 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home. That’s the second-busiest year on record, after 2019. For anyone hitting the roads, the worst time to drive will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meantime, holiday air travel is expected to set a record, as travel at Philadelphia International Airport was off to a slightly rocky start Thursday, with 76 flights delayed and two canceled.

Tis the season for holiday hugs and family reunions. Liz Warrington and her dog Jake is just in from San Diego is spending the week at home with family in West Chester.

"It’s usually not bad, but today was crazy," Warrington said. "I usually come home a little earlier so this is the closest I have come home to Christmas, but San Diego was crazy."

Angie the Elf, from Manahawkin dressed up to surprise her daughter arriving at the airport and even handed out candy canes to fellow holiday travelers.

"Who is Reagan?" asked FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell.

"She’s my daughter," Angie replied.

"Where is she coming in from?" O’Connell continued.

"Memphis," was Angie’s answer.

"How excited are you to see her?" O’Connell asked.

"So excited! This is the first Christmas since COVID she’s gotten to come home," Angie answered.

Tyson McGee is home from college, celebrating his birthday with a cross country trip. He’s one of the 155 million Americans expected to travel more than 50 miles from home over the next week. "It was brutal. It took me a while to get through the airport. I almost think I wasn’t going to make it."

U.S. airports are expected to be the busiest they’ve ever been. Top holiday destinations domestically include Orlando and Anaheim. Internationally, it’s London and St. Thomas. Julie Marcia just got in from Columbia. "I live in, like, 96-degree weather, so it’s a little chilly. It’s a change, for sure."

Luckily, weather hasn’t been an issue for most travelers. It makes it that much better to be home with loved ones for the holidays.

"It warms my heart to have everyone together," Eric McGee said. "He’s home from college and spending the holidays together. It’s going to be really nice."

And, Angie the Elf was able to surprise her daughter and started the holiday season with a big hug from Mom.