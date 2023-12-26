Philadelphia holiday travel: PHL busy as 85K travel through airport

Christmas 2023 is in the books and for many, it’s time to return home and back to the grind.

From December 21st to January 3rd, airport officials say over a million people will be traveling in and out of Philadelphia International Airport.

Tuesday brought a decent number of delays and cancelations, but travelers say it was nothing in comparison to last year, when bad weather across the country was a major factor. Some travelers say it was smooth sailing, but others thought not so much.

"Today it was very busy," said Amy Jones. "The flight was so packed, they had to check our bags. Usually, I never check a bag."

Some second-guessed if traveling Tuesday was the right move, especially with children and lots of gifts in tow.

Related article

"We really thought 'Is this the right move to be traveling the morning right after Christmas?' But I’m so glad we did," said Amy Rosenblum.

Ultimately, officials say it'll boil down to where you're traveling from and the airline you're traveling on.

PHL says Wednesday will be the second busiest travel day during this holiday period as there will be just under 85,000 people traveling in and out of the airport.