Philadelphia home invasion suspect leads police on chase through Delaware County

Upper Darby police say an officer was injured following a pursuit that started in Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Police say the chase started after 1 a.m. following a home invasion in Philadelphia. During the incident, the fleeing suspect stole a vehicle and led officers on a chase.

Video shared with FOX 29 by a witness shows several police cruisers speeding down Baltimore Pike before one of them struck a median, spun out, and hit a fence.

According to police, the chase continued into Springfield where the suspect was taken into custody.

The officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital, but has since been released.