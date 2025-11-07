Philadelphia to host Marine Corps 250th anniversary events: What to know

The Brief Homecoming 250 celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps with events from Nov. 7 to 11. Events include tours, parades, dinners, and ceremonies in Philadelphia. Some events require tickets, while others are free and open to the public.



Philadelphia is set to host a series of events celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps, offering a mix of free and ticketed activities from Nov. 7 to 11.

Events lineup for the Marine Corps celebration

• Friday, Nov. 7, 2025

- Masonic Temple Library & Museum Tour: 4, 4:30, 5, and 5:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

- The Tun Lunch and Learn: 11 a.m.

- The Tun Legacy Tour: 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

- Welcome Dinner at the Independence Seaport Museum: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025

- Philadelphia Veterans Parade and Festival: Noon - 3:30 p.m.

- Marine Corps 250th Celebration Dinner Cruise: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

- Midnight Champagne Birthday Breakfast: 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

• Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

- Ceremony at the Resting Place of the First Commandant: 9 a.m.

- Marine Corps 250th Commemoration: 10:30 a.m.

- 250th Marine Corps Birthday Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

- The Tun Birthday Block Party: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

- 100th Marine Corps Birthday Ball: 6 p.m.

- Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball at the Museum of the American Revolution: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025

- Veterans Day Ceremony aboard Battleship New Jersey: 11 a.m.

Ceremonies and celebrations on the Marine Corps birthday

What we know:

Monday, Nov. 10, marks the Marine Corps' 250th birthday with a ceremony at the resting place of the first commandant, Samuel Nicholas, and a commemoration featuring a cake-cutting ceremony. The day will also include a block party and the 100th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Bellevue Hotel.

The Tun Legacy Foundation will host a Birthday Block Party with performances and entertainment, free for the public to enjoy.

The celebration concludes on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with a ceremony aboard the Battleship New Jersey in Camden, N.J., highlighting the Marine Corps' values of honor, courage, and commitment.

Details about any potential changes to event times, locations, or specifics have not been provided yet. Attendees are encouraged to check for updates.