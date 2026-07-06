Philadelphia hosts over 400,000 fans during electrifying World Cup matches

After years of planning and preparation, Philadelphia has officially wrapped up its first-ever FIFA Men’s World Cup matches, and by nearly every measure, the city delivered on the world’s biggest stage.

Big picture view:

Over the past three weeks, South Philadelphia hosted six World Cup matches, drawing nearly 410,000 fans from almost 200 countries, including five consecutive sellout crowds at Philadelphia Stadium.

From the packed stands to celebrations across the city, Philadelphia embraced the tournament from start to finish.

"Philadelphia has been incredible," soccer analyst Alexi Lalas said. "On the field, incredible games. Off the field, they’re bringing it."

The excitement stretched far beyond the stadium.

Fans packed Center City, the Philadelphia Museum of Art area, and the Sports Complex as soccer became the centerpiece of the city throughout the tournament.

Visitors from around the world praised Philadelphia’s hospitality.

"It’s been great," said fan Gabriel Costa. "I think Philly has been amazing. This has been incredible. The crowd has been so nice, and the whole thing has been quite pleasant for us."

Soccer fan Ajah Barnes said Philadelphians made visitors feel right at home.

"I think Philly did an amazing job, especially with welcoming people from all over," Barnes said. "We’re telling them about John, we’re telling them where to go to get their favorite cheesesteak. I think we’ve been very receptive and very welcoming."

By the numbers:

The tournament also generated enormous food and beverage sales inside the stadium.

Over the six matches, fans purchased:

More than 290,000 beers

More than 55,000 hot dogs

More than 46,000 soft pretzels

More than 37,000 orders of Crabfries

More than 26,500 cheesesteaks

Many fans laughed when asked how much they personally contributed to those numbers.

"I think I had three," Hector Gonzalez joked after learning nearly 290,000 beers had been sold.

Another fan, Noel Gonzalez, proudly raised three fingers when asked how many beers he had during the tournament.

Others admitted to enjoying plenty of stadium food.

"I had two hot dogs," Chloe Chambers said. "I had some of her nachos, and we shared one bucket of Crabfries."

"People are hungry cheering," Chambers added. "The energy is how you keep going. Energy is food. Food is energy."

What's next:

With the World Cup knockout round now complete in Philadelphia, work is already underway to convert Philadelphia Stadium back into Lincoln Financial Field in time for the upcoming NFL season and Eagles games.

Soccer fans can still experience the World Cup atmosphere over the coming weeks at FIFA Fan Festival events on Lemon Hill as the tournament continues elsewhere.

For Philadelphia, however, the city’s World Cup debut is complete — and one that many believe showcased the city to a global audience in memorable fashion.