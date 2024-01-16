Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia International Airport: Weather-related ground delay issued for incoming flights

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:54PM
Philadelphia International Airport
FOX 29 Philadelphia
American Airlines planes at a gate of Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA - All flights headed to Philadelphia International Airport are running behind schedule due to a weather-related ground delay issued by the FAA.

A ground stop was initially issued Tuesday afternoon and expected to last until 2 p.m. It was later downgraded to a ground-delated, according to the FAA.

Officials say flights departing for Philadelphia are currently running about 20 minutes behind schedule.

PHL says winter weather sparked the advisory as snow and wintry mix hit the city and its surrounding area Monday and Tuesday.

Flights are still departing the airport, but several arriving and departing flights are currently delayed.

Passengers are being urged to check with their airlines for the latest updates.