Philadelphia issues snow emergency for second time in a week

article

For the second time in a week, Philadelphia has issued a snow emergency in anticipation of measurable snowfall in and around the city on Sunday.

While the impending system won't bring snowfall totals like the recent nor'easter, Philadelphia is still expected to get up to 6 inches of snow. The snow emergency will begin at 6 a.m. Sunday and will not be lifted until the storm has passed.

During the advisory, cars must be moved away from snow emergency routes for snowplows. The city also wants cars to park as far away from street corners as possible to allow plows to negotiate tight turns.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority expects the first flakes to begin to fall around 7 a.m. Sunday and become heavier throughout the day. Philadelphia and surrounding counties, as well as areas along the I-95 corridor can expect snow to last all day.

Advertisement

Philadelphia will work to clear streets by deploying over 400 pieces of equipment, including support from local contractors. Following the nor'easter, the city's stockpile of salt remains strong at 35,000 tons. Snow removal will begin with emergency routes and primary streets before crews work to clear residential areas.

Monday trash collection will continue as scheduled, but residents should expect delays as sanitation crews safely navigate the snow. The snow is not expected to close government and state offices on Monday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Businesses and property owners are being asked to clear sidewalks and walkways within six hours after the snowfall has stopped. Restaurants with outdoor dining should have setups secured or temporarily removed to aid the city's snow removers.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter