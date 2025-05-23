Man wanted for brazen double shooting on West Philadelphia street
article
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are searching for a gunman accused of shooting two people on a West Philadelphia street earlier this month.
What we know:
Authorities shared surveillance footage of the May 11 shooting that shows the unknown gunman opening fire on the 5200 block of Market Street.
The shooter, described as a heavyset Black man wearing dark clothes with a blue baseball cap and a face mask, fled the scene before police arrived.
The two people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
What you can do:
Anyone who recognizes the shooter or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.