Man wanted for brazen double shooting on West Philadelphia street

The Brief Police are searching for a man who they say shot two people on the street in West Philadelphia. The two people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is described as a heavyset Black man wearing dark clothing and a blue baseball cap.



Investigators are searching for a gunman accused of shooting two people on a West Philadelphia street earlier this month.

What we know:

Authorities shared surveillance footage of the May 11 shooting that shows the unknown gunman opening fire on the 5200 block of Market Street.

The shooter, described as a heavyset Black man wearing dark clothes with a blue baseball cap and a face mask, fled the scene before police arrived.

The two people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the shooter or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.