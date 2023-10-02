Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger fatally shot in his Point Breeze home

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a local journalist after they say he was shot multiple times inside of his home in the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street.

Responding officers found Josh Kruger, 39, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. Paramedics rushed Kruger to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

According to his website, Josh recently spent five years in local government working as a City Hall content director, communications director, and spokesperson before returning to journalism in 2021.

His writing had been featured in a variety of local publications, including the Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to his website, Josh’s writing "runs the gamut from long-form journalism providing incisive analysis of high profile politicians to advocacy- and solutions-based commentary to humorous personal reflections to daily news reporting for one of the largest metro areas and media markets in the United States."

His website also mentions his work for a number of causes and campaigns focusing on public education, poverty, homelessness, and criminal justice reform.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released the following statement following Kruger's murder:

"Josh Kruger lifted up the most vulnerable and stigmatized people in our communities – particularly unhoused people living with addiction. As an openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness, it was encouraging to see Josh join the Kenney administration as a spokesperson for the Office of Homeless Services. Josh deserved to write the ending of his personal story. As with all homicides, we will be in close contact with the Philadelphia Police as they work to identify the person or persons responsible so that they can be held to account in a court of law. I extend my deepest condolences to Josh’s loved ones and to all those mourning this loss."

Kruger's impact on the city as an activist was also remembered in a statement from the District Attorney's Office LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee:

"Many of us knew Josh Kruger as a comrade who never stopped advocating for queer Philadelphians living on the margins of society. His struggles mirrored so many of ours – from community rejection, to homelessness, to addiction, to living with HIV, to poverty – and his recovery, survival, and successes showed what’s possible when politicians and elected leaders reject bigotry and work affirmatively to uplift all people. Even while Josh worked for the Mayor, he never stopped speaking out against police violence, politicized attacks on trans and queer people, or the societal discarding of homeless and addicted Philadelphians. We are devastated that Josh’s life was ended so violently. We urge anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest and prosecution for Josh’s murder to contact the Philadelphia Police or the DA’s Office directly. LGBTQ+ Philadelphians experience violence of all kinds every day; few people used their platforms to remind powerful people in government of that reality as effectively as Josh Kruger did. Josh and the communities he advocated for every day of his life deserve nothing less than justice and accountability for this outrageous crime."