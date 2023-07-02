Philadelphia July 4th celebration: Folks converge on Philly pier for music, food and fireworks

Philadelphia’s July 4th celebration Sunday night took place along the Delaware River waterfront at Rivers Casino, with a big party on the pier and fireworks lighting the night sky.

It was the place to be for many people from all over the area, all celebrating the country’s independence.

"Glad to be down here! I’m glad it didn’t rain and I’m just waiting for everything to kick off so I can get my party on!" Antoinette Hannibal exclaimed.

"To enjoy the city!" Twanna Vans said. "To get some good food, hear some good music, hopefully and just have a nice time out celebrating."

So, it’s the second year for all the food, fun and festivities on the pier and it’s bigger and better than ever. Even the kids say it’s the perfect opportunity for people to come together and celebrate the 4th in a safe environment.

"I want to be here because I’m excited about the 4th of July and I want to be with the community without shooting or nothing," explained sixth grader Janae Dunbar.

Fourth grader Bryce Gregory added, "The reason I want to be here is to see the concert and stuff and spend time with my family and stuff like that."