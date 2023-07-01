Thousands turn out for patriotic celebrations and 4th of July fireworks at Penn’s Landing

The 4th of July falls on a Tuesday this year, but Saturday was the big weekend celebration in Philadelphia.

The Avenue of the Arts block party transformed for the Wawa Welcome America 4th of July Weekend.

"We do it because of Wawa Welcome America's commitment to creating events that bring the community together," said Michael DelBane, the President & CEO of Wawa Welcome America.

That’s just the start of the celebration on Saturday; Penn’s Landing is home to Pixar Putt Putt and a day of family fun.

"I’ve been here before, but I moved to Phoenix. It’s my first time being back in a couple of years," said Talise Tanner White.

"Is this one of your favorite parts of Philly?" FOX 29’s Eddie Kadhim asked.

"Yes, it’s big. It’s exciting," Tanner White replied.

Around 8 p.m., the U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own took the stage.

"Honestly, it’s a dream job," said Staff Sgt Charles Sonoda, a member of the U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own. "The crowd is great. Our band is amazing. A lot of great music, and it’s just awesome for us to play together."

As the patriotic songs rang throughout the night, people were excited for the fireworks that lit up the sky around 9:30.

If you missed out tonight but are looking for more Fourth of July events, click here.