Philadelphia launches $1M neighborhood grants, new app ahead of 2026 celebrations

The Brief Philadelphia is launching new programs to ensure every neighborhood benefits from the 2026 celebrations, including America’s 250th birthday and the FIFA World Cup. The city announced $1 million in grants for local nonprofits, a new multilingual event app, and extended hours for bars and restaurants. Nonprofits can apply for grants until April 24, and more details about business certification and extended hours are coming soon.



Philadelphia officials have unveiled a series of new initiatives aimed at making the city’s 2026 celebrations accessible and beneficial for all neighborhoods, not just Independence Mall.

With 99 days until the nation’s 250th birthday, leaders say the goal is to connect residents, visitors, and businesses to the historic events coming to the city.

Bringing the 250th birthday to every neighborhood

What we know:

The city is launching the Neighborhood Celebration Grant Program, offering grants between $25,000 and $100,000 to local nonprofits for community events, arts exhibitions, performances, historic commemorations, and beautification projects.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said, "This cannot be just something that people see on TV or just experience downtown. It had to be something that people can see, touch and feel in their own communities."

The program is funded by a $1 million grant from PECO and the Exelon Foundation, with applications due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24. Awards will be announced on or around Friday, May 22. "Community organizations are the heartbeat of our neighborhoods," said Chief Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett Harley. "This program gives them the resources to bring people together, celebrate who we are, and make sure every corner of Philadelphia is part of 2026."

The city says all funded activities must take place during 2026 and reflect community input.

Launching a new app and supporting small businesses

Why you should care:

Philadelphia has launched the free, multilingual 2026 Access Philly app, now available on Apple and Google Play.

The app provides real-time updates on events, maps, and neighborhood celebrations related to America’s 250th, the FIFA World Cup, and the MLB All-Star Game.

Michael Newmuis, 2026 Director, said, "The founding fathers well they spread the word through ink and quills and a printing press. But today we just put it in on one app"

The city also introduced the Philadelphia 2026 Business Readiness Playbook to help small businesses prepare for increased demand during major events.

The playbook includes checklists, permitting details, cultural awareness and safety training.

On Friday afternoon, Governor Josh Shapiro signed SB 1218 into law that allows bars and restaurants in Philadelphia to stay open for two extra hours during the FIFA World Cup and America 250 celebrations between June 11 and July 20.

Businesses must apply and complete the Liberty Bell Safe Certification Program, which covers safety, crowd management, and emergency response. Acting Commerce Director Karen Fegely said, "It’s a strategic move that ensures Philadelphia is competitive with other destinations while meeting the expectations of a global audience hosting a mega event at world class standards."

Philadelphia’s approach to 2026 is focused on making sure the benefits reach every neighborhood, with investments in community events and support for local businesses.

The backstory:

The city is preparing for a summer of major events, including the nation’s Semiquincentennial, FIFA World Cup matches, and the MLB All-Star Game.

Mayor Parker said, "We are investing in our communities, connecting people to opportunity, and creating the conditions for our residents and small businesses to benefit as we prepare to welcome the world."

Neighborhood Celebration Grants will be awarded in four categories: arts and cultural exhibitions, arts and cultural entertainment and performances, historic commemorations, and beautification projects.

What we don't know:

Additional details about how extended hours will be implemented and how businesses can participate are expected soon.