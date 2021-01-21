Philadelphia launches COVID-19 vaccine interest sign-up website

article

Philadelphia residents who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can now pre-register on a new website launched by the city.

Those who complete the interest form will be contacted by the Department of Public Health or one of the city’s vaccine partners when they can schedule an appointment.

"Having a vaccine against COVID is a major step forward, but we understand that many Philadelphians are frustrated by not knowing how to get vaccinated. While we cannot make more doses of vaccine appear, with this sign-up, we can at least assure interested Philadelphians that they will be contacted when their opportunity to get vaccinated comes up," Dr. Thomas Farley said.

Due to extremely limited vaccine supply, residents cannot set appointments using the new website. Officials said it may take weeks or months before residents will be able to schedule appointments. The website is available in both English and Spanish.

Farley announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccine distribution to Philadelphians in Phase 1B can start immediately.

Phase 1B opens up vaccinations for frontline essential workers, those who live and work in congregate settings, people over the age of 75, and people with certain high risk medical conditions.

If you wish to sign up, please visit the vaccine interest website, here.

