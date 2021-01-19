Philadelphia moves forward to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations

Health officials announced new progress in the fight against COVID-19 in Philadelphia.

As of Tuesday, Dr. Farley announced that COVID-19 vaccine distribution to Philadelphians in Phase 1b can start immediately.

Phase 1B opens up coronavirus vaccinations for frontline essential workers, those who live and work in congregate settings, people over the age of 75, and people with certain high risk medical conditions.

As such, Dr. Farley cautioned that due to the large number of people in Phase 1B and the limited number of doses being delivered to Philadelphia, some residents who fit the criteria for getting their vaccine may have to wait for some time before getting access.

Unvaccinated healthcare workers -- who were prioritized in Phase A -- are still encouraged to set an appointment and get their vaccine as soon as possible.

Previously, Phase 1A allowed for those who were healthcare workers and nursing home staff and residents to get vaccinated.

While the general public is still months away from being eligible for the vaccine, health officials anticipate more than 540 healthcare centers, pharmacies and hospitals will join the effort to help administer the vaccine.

To help residents keep track of the state's progress, Pennsylvania has created a COVID-19 vaccination dashboard. The helpful tool shows users how many doses have been administered by county and important demographic statistics.

