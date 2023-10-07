Philadelphia law enforcement give back to community during Faith and Blue Weekend

It is national Faith and Blue Weekend and Philadelphia law enforcement came together with the community on Saturday.

A wave of hope with badges on their clothing and smiles on their faces marched through West Philadelphia.

"It’s always great to be in our community, and that’s what we should be doing everywhere," said Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal.

The day's goal is to bring law enforcement closer to the people they serve through faith and friendship.

Rodger Kelly stopped by to pick up some food at the event.

"This is very helpful for the community," Kelly said. "It’s very good for us. There’s no violence, and I pray that everything goes well the rest of this year until next year, till they come back."

In a city where violence is so often the headline, events like this are geared towards changing the narrative.

"Leading up to this, we’ve gone through some heavy times with law enforcement, and the community outlook and inlook on law enforcement as a whole," said Darryl Roberts with the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office. "These events help, marching through the streets and shouting about peace and Justice."