Philadelphia leaders look to revitalize Market Street East

The Brief Philadelphia leaders have formed a task force to revitalize Market Street East. The Philadelphia 76ers backed out of plans to build in Center City nearly a year ago. There are no plans for the area yet.



Nearly a year after the Philadelphia 76ers pulled out of plans to construct a new stadium in Center City, city leaders Friday announced a new task force that plans to revitalize Market Street East.

What we know:

The task force is looking to bring new life to the area, with improved transportation, upgraded streetscapes, and safer street crossings.

At a press conference Friday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker acknowledged what a blow it was to the area, after the Sixers announced their change of plans.

"After we all got over the shock and awe about what was not going to happen on Market East, I immediately shifted into my eternally optimistic view," she said, which is what led to the formation of the task force.

"Many of us have memories of Market Street East of the past versus what it is today," said Jerry Sweeney with Brandywine Realty Trust. "The juxtaposition of what was and what could be again, I think, inspires every member of our advisory group."

The backstory:

The Sixers announced in January that they were abandoning plans for a new stadium in Center City, opting instead to stay in South Philly. Demolition of the Fashion District was set to begin in June 2026 and construction of the arena was expected to follow in the summer of 2028.

What they're saying:

"We feel like there should be a plan in place with community voices as part of the process," said Jena Osman with the Neighborhood Alliance of Washington Square West. "I know the mayor talked a lot about community being involved today, but most of the people in that list are not from the community."

Councilman Mark Squilla has met with some community members about the project, and wants to assure everyone they won't be forgotten.

"We could use whatever happened before the committee started or during the process with the committee that we could incorporate that in the plan moving forward,"

What you can do:

Parker is asking for input from neighbors and other residents. Anyone who wants to weigh in on the project can do so at phila.gov/marketeast.