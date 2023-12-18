Philadelphia LGBTQ+ activist Kendall Stephens charged in rape of two minors: sources

article

An LGBTQ+ activist in the Philadelphia community has been charged with raping two minors after previously being victim to a violent assault in 2020, sources tell FOX 29.

Officials say Kendall Stephens, 37, was arrested and charged with rape, involuntary assault, obscenity to minors, corruption of minors, unlawful assault to minors and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse.

Stephens is the same woman who survived a brutal hate-crime in her Point Breeze home on August 24, 2020 in which the attacker, Tymesha Wearing pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and conspiracy.

According to the DA, Wearing was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months of house arrest with electronic monitoring, with no parole eligibility until 18 months of home confinement, as well as 120 hours of community service, a letter of apology to Stephens, and completion of a court-monitored anger management program.

The details in the allegations against Stephens are developing as the investigation of the case is ongoing.

Bail for Stephens has been set at $500,000.

