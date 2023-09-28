Philadelphia looting night 2: Smash and grabs continue as stores close, police increase patrols

Another night of unrest for residents, store owners and law enforcement as groups of looters gathered yet again to destroy and ransack more Philadelphia stores for the second night in a row.

The second round of looting began after midnight, mostly targeting retail stores in Northeast Philadelphia.

Wine & Spirits on Adams Avenue became the first reported victim around 1:30 a.m. as several liquor stores closed indefinitely after being completely plundered Tuesday and Wednesday.

Less than an hour later, surveillance footage from Nat's Beauty Supply on Frankford Avenue shows several looters breaking into the beauty supply store, and fleeing with handfuls of stolen items.

Just moments later, there were reports of looters taking over a Snipes Warehouse, which is a supply warehouse for Snipes sneaker stores around the area.

An attempted looting reportedly occurred at another sneaker store on Torresdale Avenue around 2:15 a.m. However, nothing ended up being stolen.

These burglaries come after several sections of Philadelphia were terrorized by crowds of at least 100 people during an hours long crime spree Tuesday night, according to police.

Retail stores impacted include Footlocker, Lululemon, Rite Care Pharmacy, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, GameStop, Nice Pharmacy, Philadelphia Pharmacy, QRX3 Pharmacy, T-Mobile, AutoZone, Walgreens, Cash For Gold, Family Dollar, Aldi, and Rite Aid.

Several stores closed their doors Wednesday in hopes of eluding the looters, while police increased their presence across sections of Philadelphia to keep communities, and stores safe.

The city appeared to go quiet for a few hours Wednesday afternoon before chaos erupted once again.

At least one arrest was reported Wednesday night, compared to the 52 people taken into custody for the first night of looting.



