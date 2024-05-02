Bear weighing over 250 pounds captured in a tree in Montgomery County

Residents and their pets can rest east after a bear roaming near their neighborhood was caught Wednesday night.

"Bear safely captured," Upper Moreland police announced after the wild animal was spotted just hours before near Farmstead Park.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission found the bear hanging out in a tree!

It was safely removed, and will be relocated.

The 3-year-old bear was "healthy and not harmed," and weighed about 255 pounds.

This isn't the only bear spotted in the area this week! A black bear sighting was also reported in Upper Makefield Township early Monday morning.