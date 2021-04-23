Philadelphia makes small adjustments to outdoor dining capacity, bar seating

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley on Friday announced modest adjustments to the city's restrictions on outdoor dining and bar seating.

Farley said Philadelphia restaurants can increase outdoor dining capacity to include more than 50 people once their plan is approved by the health department. Farley did not adjust the six-person limit on outdoor tables.

Restaurants can now use the bar seating for groups of no more than four people from the same household, Farley said. Patrons at the bar must be spaced 6-feet away from other groups and will have a barrier between themselves and bar staff, according to Farley.

"We're trying to help businesses adjust and make money without having to risk the additional spread of the virus," Farley said. He noted that Philadelphia is still experiencing more than 500 COVID-19 infections per day.

"These are small adjustments that we hope are useful to the restaurants," Farley said.

Restaurants in Philadelphia are limited to 25% indoor capacity unless they have met enhanced ventilation standards criteria which allows indoor dining rooms to fill to 50% capacity. No more than 4 people from the same household are allowed to be seated at an indoor table.

All restaurants in Philadelphia must close by midnight, according to the city's website.

