Police: Homicide and suspicious death of a man and woman in Logan house

Philadelphia Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman inside a house in Logan.

Officials said police responded to the 4600 block of North Broad Street Saturday in the late afternoon, just after 4:30, on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back and one to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

As police walked through the house, they found an unresponsive, unidentified woman, believed to be between 30 to 40-years-old. She was pronounced dead by medics a short time later. Her cause of death could not be determined at the scene, though officials described it as suspicious.

Police say an investigation is underway. They say three firearms were found inside the house and one arrest has been made.