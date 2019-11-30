Philadelphia man, 46, fatally shot in Camden

article

Authorities say a Philadelphia man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Camden.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Tulip Street just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police reportedly found 46-year-old William McWhoter laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say McWhoter was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Camden County Police Detective Edward Gonzalez at 856-757-7042.