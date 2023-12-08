Philadelphia man accused of pepper spraying, tying up restaurant employee during NJ robbery

article

Police in New Jersey have charged a Philadelphia man in connection with a robbery at a steakhouse in which a female employee was attacked with pepper spray and restrained with duct tape.

Jevonte Pressley, 30, has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft, and criminal restraint in the Sept. 23 incident.

It happened around 10 p.m. that evening at the Mikado Japanese Sushi and Steak House on Route 73 in Evesham Township.

Police say Pressley entered the restaurant after closing time wearing a gas mask and pepper sprayed the lone employee. He’s then accused of tying her hands and feed and duct taping her mouth before taking cash from the register and fleeing the scene.

The employee was later discovered by a coworker. She was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Evesham detectives say they were able to identify Pressley as a suspect after an extensive investigation.

Pressley is currently incarcerated in Philadelphia on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.