School bus aide arrested for 'choking' 6-year-old boy in Montgomery County: DA

A routine bus ride turned into a traumatic event for a young boy, and an arrest for a 72-year-old school bus aide.

MacArthur Wilson is accused of "choking" a 6-year-old boy with his hands on a school bus just a minute from his bus stop in Montgomery County.

Officials say the October assault was captured on surveillance video, and witnessed by the bus driver, who reported the incident to her supervisors.

Moments after Wilson was asked to sit with the child, officials say he can be seen struggling with a seatbelt.

He then put his hands around the boy's neck for seven second before the bus driver yelled at him, according to the DA's office.

The boy's parents told officers that the boy had marks on his neck when he ran off the bus visibly upset that day,

Wilson turned himself in this week, and has been charged with strangulation, attempted simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.